StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,986,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

