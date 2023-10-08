Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,480,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

