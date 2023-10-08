Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SOL. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Emeren Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. Analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 34,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 16,587,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,069,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 415,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,752. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

