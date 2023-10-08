W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

