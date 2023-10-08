StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SNV opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 3,466 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,652. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 229,804 shares of company stock worth $4,914,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

