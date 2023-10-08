Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Reduced by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.53.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

DLTR stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

