Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

