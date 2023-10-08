SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.30.

SM Energy stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 4.33. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SM Energy by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SM Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 327.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

