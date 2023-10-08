Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 232,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 191,440 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.