Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Midstream Partners
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.