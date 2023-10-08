Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

