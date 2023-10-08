Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $295.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

