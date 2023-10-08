Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $92.61.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 32,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,500.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,875,176.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 32,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $2,177,500.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,875,176.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Langwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.90 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

