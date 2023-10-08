Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VDE opened at $120.07 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

