StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 0.7 %

SAMG stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $229.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 141,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

