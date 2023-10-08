Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Sanmina has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.