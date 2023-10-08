Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.