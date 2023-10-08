Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SABR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $1,570,000. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sabre by 17.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 13.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sabre by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

