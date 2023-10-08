Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $112.49 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.19 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.