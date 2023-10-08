Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Straight Path Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.84.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

