Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMBS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Rambus from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

RMBS opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Rambus has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

