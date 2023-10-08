Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 685,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,972 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 418,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $133.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

