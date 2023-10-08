Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RYAAY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 818.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.