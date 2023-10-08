Straight Path Wealth Management Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Straight Path Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN opened at $23.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0976 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

