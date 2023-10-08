iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,663,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
