iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,663,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.