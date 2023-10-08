Straight Path Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,020 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.50 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.