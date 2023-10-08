Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of RVSB opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.71. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Valerie Moreno bought 10,150 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,783.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 580,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

