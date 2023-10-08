Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 600 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Straight Path Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $109.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.