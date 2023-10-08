Straight Path Wealth Management Grows Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 128.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 298,224 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

NYSE:EC opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

