Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
PLTR stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
