Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sangamo Therapeutics

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 40.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 364,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 105,470 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 257,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,120,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

