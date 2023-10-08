Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,888 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Flex by 28.9% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.40 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

