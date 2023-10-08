StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SFST opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

In related news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anna T. Locke purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $104,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 332,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after buying an additional 117,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 108,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.