Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day moving average is $195.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.22 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

