Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $42.39 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

