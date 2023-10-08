SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,772,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,881. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

