StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SCYNEXIS from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.21. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 317.92% and a net margin of 32.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Further Reading

