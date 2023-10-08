SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.42.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $191.93 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,501,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 953.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

