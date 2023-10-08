StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.19.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.