13,180 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,143,000 after buying an additional 1,104,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ET opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

