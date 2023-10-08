StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $789.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $947.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $76,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

