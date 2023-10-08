Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $19,262,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

