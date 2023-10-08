Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBGI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.
Sinclair Trading Up 0.2 %
Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Sinclair Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.
Institutional Trading of Sinclair
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.
