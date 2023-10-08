Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $9.01 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.01 billion and approximately $93.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.97 or 0.05812589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002204 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,244,287,753 coins and its circulating supply is 35,148,507,413 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.