Ethereum Classic Price Down 6.6% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and $50.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $15.44 or 0.00055417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,852.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00233808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.96 or 0.00818459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00555359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00123471 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,399,435 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

