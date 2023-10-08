Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00008031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $234.33 million and approximately $23.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.97 or 0.05812589 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

