Qtum Market Cap Achieves $234.33 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00008031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $234.33 million and $23.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.97 or 0.05812589 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000920 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036167 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024700 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015439 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011022 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003877 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
