Gala 1-Day Volume Hits $29.93 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $379.46 million and $29.93 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 26,748,524,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,776,398,465 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

