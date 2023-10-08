NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,856.10 or 1.00012016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

