Terra (LUNA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168.73 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $168.73 million and $14.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001218 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001452 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 395,374,332 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

