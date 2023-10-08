Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Hits $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $16,388.54 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,096,466,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,096,446,779 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04096385 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,773.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

